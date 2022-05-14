OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,435 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.
BATS QDEC opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.
