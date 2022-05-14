Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,837. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.