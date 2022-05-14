Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,956. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

