OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Up 6.9%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 5,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,539,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

OLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

