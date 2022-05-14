Omni Trading 26.7% Lower This Week (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00007622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $697.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00224867 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003447 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,343 coins and its circulating supply is 563,027 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

