One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 389,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE:OLP opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 54.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.11%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

