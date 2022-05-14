OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 175.3% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OSSIF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

About OneSoft Solutions (Get Rating)

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

