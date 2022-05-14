OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 175.3% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OSSIF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.
About OneSoft Solutions (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSoft Solutions (OSSIF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.