Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $375.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 66,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

