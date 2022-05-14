Oppenheimer Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $154.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.27% from the stock’s previous close.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.58.

ASND opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.60. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

