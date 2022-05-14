Oppenheimer Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $18.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTON. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 28.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.