Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTHF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.22.

Optimi Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

