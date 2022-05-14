Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OPTHF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.22.
Optimi Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optimi Health (OPTHF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.