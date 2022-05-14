Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 1,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.