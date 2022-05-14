O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $13.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $635.62. The stock had a trading volume of 594,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,476. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

