O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $662.00 Price Target at Citigroup

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ORLY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $718.25.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $13.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $635.62. 594,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,476. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $680.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.44. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

