O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $730.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $718.25.

Shares of ORLY opened at $635.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $680.30 and its 200-day moving average is $667.44.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,291,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

