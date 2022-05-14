Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading Down 21.9% This Week

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $470,987.46 and approximately $9,254.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.00560442 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,814.31 or 2.13160698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00036127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

