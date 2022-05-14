Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OFIX. StockNews.com downgraded Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.