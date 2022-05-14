Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.62.

Ovintiv stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $36,263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 387.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,630.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after acquiring an additional 867,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

