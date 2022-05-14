Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at TD Securities

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OVV. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.62.

Ovintiv stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

