Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,476.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,461,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 159,333 shares of company stock valued at $640,619 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

