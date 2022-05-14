Oxygen Price Hits $0.0886 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $810,726.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 33,218,172 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

