Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Up 238.8% in April

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 238.8% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PACV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Pacific Ventures Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

About Pacific Ventures Group (Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.