PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

