Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,288 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 592.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $246.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.90 and its 200 day moving average is $323.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $225.62 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

