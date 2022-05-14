Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 189,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 496,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

