Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,105 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,446,000 after purchasing an additional 160,508 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,618,587 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $135.63 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.14.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

