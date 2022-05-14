Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Titan Machinery worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $524.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

