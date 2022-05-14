Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $139.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

