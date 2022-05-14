Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 431.0% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 82,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $332.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.73 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.