Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 431.0% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 82,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
MLM stock opened at $332.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.73 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.
MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
