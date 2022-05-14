Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $954,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AutoZone by 55.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.11.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,001.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,036.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,970.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.