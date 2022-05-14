Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,416 shares of company stock worth $55,314 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $311.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

About Civista Bancshares (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

