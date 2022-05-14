Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,840 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 672,417 shares of company stock worth $66,162,892 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

