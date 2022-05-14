Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,198 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Mosaic by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,929.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,640. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

