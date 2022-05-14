Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 105,238 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,238 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:NX opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

