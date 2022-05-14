Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,126 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Nucor stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average of $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

