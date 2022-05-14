Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,989 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $230.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

