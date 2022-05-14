Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,929 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Hanger worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,247 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 338,870 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 205,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $26.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.89 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanger news, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $78,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

