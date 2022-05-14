Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,665 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 135.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 369,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 11,163,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $29,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

