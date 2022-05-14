Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 650 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.33.

United Rentals stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.44. The stock had a trading volume of 566,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.37 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.12.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.