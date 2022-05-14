Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,327,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 115,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,239. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

