Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWX. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 154,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,945. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

