Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.68.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $33.59. 10,457,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,892,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

