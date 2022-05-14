Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,240,000 after buying an additional 174,983 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after buying an additional 140,507 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,123. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

