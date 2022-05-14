Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Square by 5.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 11.2% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $8.39 on Friday, reaching $84.15. 28,207,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449,932. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,624. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

