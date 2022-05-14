Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 67.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. Cowen lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $10.39. 11,586,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,204. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.85 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.