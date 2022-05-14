Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,794,000 after acquiring an additional 344,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after acquiring an additional 213,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 186,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after acquiring an additional 186,067 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $9,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.22. 549,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

