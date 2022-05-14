Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after buying an additional 2,724,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after buying an additional 64,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. 9,452,238 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

