Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.62. The stock had a trading volume of 404,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,914. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.19 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

