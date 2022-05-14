Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,891. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

