Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $120,844,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. 32,022,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,726,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

